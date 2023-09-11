Eau Claire VFW Post 305 honors lives lost in 9/11

Veterans, first responders, and other community members gathered for a special ceremony to...
Veterans, first responders, and other community members gathered for a special ceremony to honor those who lost their lives.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser and Eleanor Bland
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today marks the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

To acknowledge that day, veterans, first responders, and other community members gathered for a special ceremony to honor those who lost their lives.

After being closed all summer for a remodeling project, Eau Claire VFW Post 305 hosted the special event, along with Eau Claire Fire & Rescue to pay their respects.

“I think every day we should be recognizing our heroes, not just on the eve of 9/11 or on 9/11. And I’ll never forget, what it was like that day to feel all that sorrow and wonder what the question of our country was until the next day when Americans wanted to fly the flag. And it was so hard to find a U.S. flag anywhere, like they’re just in short supply because everybody wanted to fly our flag and show that our country was united,” VFW Post 305 president, Martha Mae Kottschade, said.

Kottschade encourages other to never forget, and for young people to support the VFW and help take care of veterans of all generations.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Costco being built in Eau Claire by workers from outside Wisconsin
New Costco being built by workers from outside Wisconsin
Alexander Rose (left) Cassandra Sloviak (right)
2 arrested following chase in Eau Claire County
Traffic Crash
UPDATE: names released in single-vehicle crash in Vernon County
Volunteers work on new patio
Additions were made to a memorial for deceased girl scouts and mother
A memoriam celebrating the life of Justin Vue is being held this weekend at the Hmong Mutual...
Celebrating the life of Justin Vue

Latest News

Motorcyclist dead in crash in Polk County
SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (9/10/23)
SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (9/10/23)
WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
13 First Alert Wx Open
"Little House on the Prairie's" Dean Butler
“Little House on the Prairie’s” Dean Butler at Laura Ingalls Wilder Days