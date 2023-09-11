Eau Claire VFW Post 305 honors lives lost in 9/11

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today marks the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

To acknowledge that day, veterans, first responders, and other community members gathered for a special ceremony to honor those who lost their lives.

After being closed all summer for a remodeling project, Eau Claire VFW Post 305 hosted the special event, along with Eau Claire Fire & Rescue to pay their respects.

“I think every day we should be recognizing our heroes, not just on the eve of 9/11 or on 9/11. And I’ll never forget, what it was like that day to feel all that sorrow and wonder what the question of our country was until the next day when Americans wanted to fly the flag. And it was so hard to find a U.S. flag anywhere, like they’re just in short supply because everybody wanted to fly our flag and show that our country was united,” VFW Post 305 president, Martha Mae Kottschade, said.

Kottschade encourages other to never forget, and for young people to support the VFW and help take care of veterans of all generations.

