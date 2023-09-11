Interview: Family Meals Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hy-Vee Dietitian Jena DeMoss shares ideas for National Family Meals Month.

According to DeMoss, there are three key reasons to enjoy more family meals:

Better physical health and nutrition

Improved mental/emotional health

Enhanced family relationships

Walking Tacos Recipe:

Serves 4-6

All you need:

4-6 (1-oz) bags Siete Grain Free Sea Salt Tortilla Chips

1 lb ground protein of your choice (beef, turkey, chicken, tofu crumbles or vegan grounds)

1 pkg Siete Mild Taco Seasoning

1 can Siete Beans

1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese, or non-dairy cheese

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

½ cup Mexican crema, sour cream, or non-dairy cashew cream

Siete Jalapeño Botana Sauce, as needed

All do you:

1. Turn a bag of Siete Grain Free Sea Salt Tortilla Chips on their side and cut open the side of the bag, turning the bag into a bowl to hold the contents of the walking taco.

2. Cook the ground protein of your choice, adding a packet of Siete Mild Taco seasoning and ½ cup of water to season the cooked grounds. Allow the water to soak into the grounds and evaporate. Set the ground protein aside.

3. Heat the Siete Vegan Charro Beans until warmed through.

4. To start building your walking tacos, add beans, ground protein, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, crema and Siete Jalapeño Botana Sauce to finish it off!

If you want to take the Hy-Vee Free Family Meals Challenge, eat together as a family 3 times a week for 4 weeks.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.