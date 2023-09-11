Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon

An Ironman athlete died during Sunday’s competition in Madison, organizers confirmed.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An Ironman athlete died during Sunday’s competition in Madison, organizers confirmed.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Ironman Wisconsin explained the man needed medical attention during the bike portion of the race. A member of its staff and an off-duty law enforcement officer helped until medical crews arrived to take the athlete to the hospital.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through what is a very difficult time,” Ironman Wisconsin wrote in its post. It also thanked the personal and first responders that offered aid to the individual.

The name of the man has not been released. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated he was 51 years old and lived in Madison. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner is expected to release more information in the coming days.

NBC15 News reached out to the race director, who declined to comment and referred questions to the national Ironman organization. It has not provided an immediate response and this story will be updated with any comments.

In 2019, two athletes died during the swimming portion of the triathlon. Micheal McCullough and Todd Mahoney were both pulled from the water during the race. McCullough was taken to the hospital and pronounced soon after arriving. Mahoney, who was a Madison firefighter, died two days later.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Little House on the Prairie's" Dean Butler
“Little House on the Prairie’s” Dean Butler at Laura Ingalls Wilder Days
New Costco being built in Eau Claire by workers from outside Wisconsin
New Costco being built by workers from outside Wisconsin
Motorcyclist dead in crash in Polk County
Traffic Crash
UPDATE: names released in single-vehicle crash in Vernon County
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in

Latest News

Generic police lights
Man taken into custody following pursuit in Trempealeau County
Jim Anderson pays tribute
A tribute for 9/11 victims in Cadott
WEAU 13 First Alert Forecast: Noon (9/11/23)
WEAU 13 First Alert Forecast: Noon (9/11/23)
American Red Cross
Red Cross facing a national blood shortage