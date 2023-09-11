Man taken into custody following pursuit in Trempealeau County

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is taken into custody after being accused of hitting a patrol car, and fleeing, resulting in a pursuit in Trempealeau County.

According to information from the Osseo Police Department, on Sept. 10, 2023, at 12:39 a.m. an incident began at the intersection of 7th and Main Street in the City of Osseo after an officer’s patrol car was hit by a vehicle that ran the stop sign at high speed and didn’t stop for the officer.

The Police Department says the vehicle fled south on US Highway 53 at speeds up to 125 miles per hour, until crashing at the intersection of U.S. Highway 53 and Torpen Road where it crashed through the guard rail and down an embankment.

According to the Police Department, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Zachary Nitek of Blair, Wis., suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Charges are being referred to the Trempealeau County District Attorney’s Office.

