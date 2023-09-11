Motorcyclist dead in crash in Polk County

(WTVG)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEWIS, Wis. (WEAU) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Polk County early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the emergency call center received a 911 call from a resident near State Highway 35 and County Highway E in Lewis, around 4:55 a.m. The caller reported hearing a loud crash sound.

First responders and Polk County deputies responded to the crash site.

The release states, the motorcyclist was westbound on County Highway E, failed to negotiate a curve, and went off the road striking a sign and ended up in a thick wooded area.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

