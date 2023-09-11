Powerball jackpot worth $522 million up for grabs in Monday drawing

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) - It’s the third-largest Powerball jackpot of the year.

The drawing will be held Monday night for a jackpot worth an estimated $522 million, with a cash value of $252.4 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

