Red Cross facing a national blood shortage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AMERICAN RED CROSS PRESS RELEASE) - The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.

When Idalia slammed into the Southeast – leading to widespread power outages, travel hazards and flooding – the storm also forced the cancellation of over a dozen blood drives and caused hundreds of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. This compounded a shortfall of about 30,000 donations in August. Right now, blood product distributions to hospitals are outpacing the number of blood donations coming in.

The Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In thanks for helping rebuild the blood supply, all who come to give Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 11-30:

WI

Ashland

9/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salem Baptist Church, 400 Salem Drive

Glidden

9/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chequamegan Middle School, 64 S Grant Street

Barron

9/21/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Barron County Government Center, 335 East Monroe Avenue

9/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Dr

10/13/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Hwy 25

Cameron

10/5/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mosaic Technologies, 401 S. 1st Street

10/6/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cameron Senior Citizens Center, 512 W Main Street

Chetek

10/10/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Senior Community Center, 711 First Street

Cumberland

9/19/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Cumberland, 1225 Veterans Street

Prairie Farm

10/2/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Prairie Farm High School, 630 River Avenue South

Rice Lake

9/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge #1441 Rice Lake, 36 E Eau Claire

10/5/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Red Cedar Church, 1701 W Allen Street

10/11/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave.

Turtle Lake

9/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Ann Catholic Church, 320 Pine St. S

Bayfield

Cable 9/22/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Community Center, HWY M

Buffalo

Alma 9/11/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church Alma, 709 So 2nd St

Chippewa

Chippewa Falls

9/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246 Chippewa Falls, 8118 149th St.

9/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N Bridge St

9/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Northern Wisconsin Center, 2820 E. Park Ave.

9/28/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St.

10/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chippewa Falls, 130 W Central Street

Cornell

10/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornell High School, 708 Bridge St.

Jim Falls

10/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Anson Town Hall, 13836 Cty. Hwy S

Stanley

10/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stanley Community Center, 450 W. 4th Ave

Chippewa County

Bloomer

10/11/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., White Pine Pavilion, 9832 County Hwy SS

Dunn

Menomonie

9/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 910 Wilson Ave

9/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Wisconsin Stout Menomonie, 302 10th Ave. E

9/22/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, E4357 451st Ave.

10/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunn County Community Services Center, 3001 US Hwy 12 East

10/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Phillips Medisize Menomonie, 428 Technology Drive

10/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr

Dunn County

9/28/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Menomonie Leisure Services Center, 1412 6th St E

Eau Claire

Augusta

9/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Augusta High School, E19320 Bartig Road

Eau Claire

9/11/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Eau Claire, 310 Broadway

9/12/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/13/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N Oxford Ave

9/13/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/15/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/16/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/17/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/18/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/19/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/20/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/23/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/24/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/25/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/26/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/27/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

9/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 1804 Highland Ave.

9/30/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

10/1/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

10/2/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

10/3/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

10/4/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

10/6/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

10/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 421 S Farwell St

10/7/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

10/8/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

10/9/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

10/10/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

10/11/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

10/13/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

Pepin

Durand

9/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Durand United Methodist Church, 509 1st Ave

Pierce

Ellsworth

10/4/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Ellsworth High School, 323 Hillcrest

Prescott

9/26/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1339 Orrin Rd

River Falls

9/15/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Congregational Church, 110 N 3rd Street

9/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., River Falls Masonic Lodge 109, 122 E. Walnut St.

10/2/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Rush River Brewing Company, 990 Antler Ct

10/5/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 225 So. 3rd Street

Spring Valley

9/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John Lutheran Church Spring Valley, S 520 Church Ave

Polk

Amery

10/2/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church Amery, 217 Deronda Street

10/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church Amery, 217 Deronda Street

Centuria

9/25/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Joy Lutheran Church, 510 State Road 35

Clayton

9/13/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Clayton School, 221 Prentice Street South

Clear Lake

9/19/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clear Lake Area Community Center, 560 5th St

Cushing

9/26/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 2510 241st St

Dresser

10/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran Church Dresser, 1947 110th Ave

Frederic

9/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., The 300 Club, 413 South Wisconsin Ave

9/15/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., The 300 Club, 413 South Wisconsin Ave

Osceola

9/29/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., MidWestOne Bank, 304 N Cascade St

10/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wild River Fitness Center, 2630 65th Ave

Saint Croix Falls

9/25/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 143 St Croix Falls, 807 Pine Street

Rusk

Bruce

10/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bruce High School, 104 West Washington Avenue

Ladysmith

9/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Sorrows Catholic School, 105 Washington Ave E

Tony

10/11/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Flambeau High School, N4540 Cty Hwy I

Saint Croix

Baldwin

9/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1350 Florence

Hudson

9/15/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Bank And Trust, 680 Annabelle Way

9/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 502 County Rd UU

9/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hudson Fire Station, 2121 Ward Ave

9/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Citizens State Bank, 375 Stageline Rd.

10/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Bank And Trust, 680 Annabelle Way

10/13/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Hudson, 505 13th St. S

New Richmond

9/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church New Richmond, 365 W River Dr.

9/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Richmond Church of Christ, 1491 Co Rd A

9/21/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Faith Community, 1040 Paperjack Dr.

9/22/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Faith Community, 1040 Paperjack Dr.

9/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane

Roberts

9/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 Birch Dr

10/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cross Lutheran Church, 1246 Cty Rd TT

Somerset

9/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 111 Somerset, 464 County Rd. V V

Sawyer

Hayward

10/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 Olker Road

10/13/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 Olker Road

Taylor

Gilman

10/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church, 315 E Davlin Steet

Medford

10/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Medford, 420 Lincoln Street

Trempealeau

Ettrick

9/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ettrick Community Center, 22750 Washington

Osseo

9/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Osseo Municipal Building, 13712 8th Street

Trempealeau

10/12/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Trempealeau, 24531 6th Street

Washburn

Birchwood

10/10/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Birchwood, 501 E Chetac St

Spooner

9/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Spooner Health, 1280 Chandler Drive

9/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Spooner, 1790 Scribner Street

9/22/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Spooner, 1790 Scribner Street

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month

One in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease. To help ensure patients have the blood products they need, the Red Cross launched the Sickle Cell Initiative in 2021 to grow the number of blood donors who are Black and improve health outcomes for patients. Together longtime and first-time blood donors are helping patients with sickle cell manage their symptoms and showing support for their community.

Joined by Blood is the initiative’s focus during Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September and continues through October. This year, the Red Cross is proud to partner with organizations focused on mentorship, including 100 Black Men of America, Inc.; Kier’s Hope Foundation, Inc.; historically Black colleges and universities and member organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council; as well as the Black Radio Hall of Fame and others, who are all showing up for patients with sickle cell by hosting blood drives. To learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/OurBlood.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact − volunteer

A stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we are in the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters.

Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

