Sailing trip through MOSAIC Dreams program

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - In 1975, one Eau Claire man started sailing in San Francisco, marking the beginning of a love for boating. On Monday, that man got back on the water through the MOSAIC Dreams program.

82-year-old Jan Bliss is a resident at Azura Memory Care and Assisted Living in Eau Claire. Bliss told staff at Azura his dream is to get back on the water, going sailing again. Monday, that dream became a reality.

Bliss attended the Merchant Marine Academy where he eventually became a first engineer, sailing on a variety of ships. Now he’s hitting a new set of waves with his high school classmate and friend Skip Van Gorden and members of the Lake Wissota Yacht Club.

The group embarked on Lake Wissota to spend some time on the water. Ahead of the ride, Van Gorden and Bliss shared what they were most excited about.

“The big smile on his face,” Van Gorden said. “He’ll be happy about it so it’ll bring a lot of fond memories back to him.”

“Just being on the water and getting the feel of the boat,” Bliss said. “Hoping that the boat is in good condition.”

Azura Memory Care and Assisted Living actively works to try to help residents make those goals a reality. More MOSAIC Dreams stories like Jan’s can be found here.

