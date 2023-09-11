A tribute for 9/11 victims in Cadott

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, community members and veterans gathered in Cadott to honor the fallen.

“It’s our day to remember what happened 22 years ago. It’s also our day to say thank you to the men and women of uniform who have chosen their career, whether it be a Firefighter, a Policeman, or an EMT that chose a career to help us. We had the Cadott Fire Department, the Cadott Fire and Rescue, the Eau Claire Fire Department, Honor Guard came here to ring the bell, which is a very important part of the event”, says Jim Anderson, retired Pilot.

Anderson tributed those who died in the plane crashes.

“The reading off of the names that I did for the crew members of the four airplanes in new york city this morning, they are reading off 2753 names in remembrance of those people that lost their lives”, says Anderson.

This day hits close to home for Anderson.

“My friend captain Victor Saracini was the captain of flight 175. We were classmates starting out as new hires, and he was the captain of flight 175. Flew into the World Trade Center Towers. It’s it’s very tough to go and see what we have seen for every anniversary since then”, he says.

Anderson says pilots use this day to reflect.

“For the pilots, who are the captains of the airplane, we’re in charge of that whole airplane. We’re in charge of the passengers were in charge of the flight attendants, and we’re in charge of the entire aircraft. We are built around safety. The airline pilots association’s motto is schedule is safety. We have learned from our experiences in the past, and we certainly learned from 2001 and what we can change to make our lives safer and that of our passengers,” says Anderson.

Larry Buttke, a Veterans Tribute member, says it’s important to remind people of what happened on this day 22 years ago.

“America was attacked and we just don’t want the people to forget about it, you know, and the younger generation, we just want to remind them what happened and so that they can carry the stuff on eventually”, says Buttke.

