7 Brew prepares to celebrate grand opening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For those looking to get their caffeine fix a new coffee stand is almost ready to officially open their window.

7 Brew is a new three-lane drive-thru-only coffee stand located on North Clairemount Avenue. 7 Brew had their soft opening at the beginning of the month and has been offering espresso-based coffees, smoothies, teas, and shakes since. They will celebrate their official opening on Wednesday, Sep. 13 with a ribbon cutting. Then this Saturday will mark their grand opening dubbed Swag Day. 7 Brew Franchise Coach for Eau Claire, Harley Pedregon said employees will be giving out 7 Brew merch for Swag Day.

“We will be offering t-shirts if you buy a large drink,” Pedregon said. “It will be throughout the whole day it will be from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. We are also offering the first two customers that show up in each of the lanes (lane one and lane two) will get free coffee for a year.”

Pedregon said 7 Brew is also hosting community hours, where guests can get a free small drink Monday, Sep. 11 through Friday, Sep. 15 between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. He said they are also expecting to open another 7 Brew location in Eau Claire by the spring of 2024.

7 Brew is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To check out the 7 Brew menu click here.

