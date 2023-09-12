Boat donated to Chetek Fire and Rescue

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Chetek Fire and Rescue recently received a big donation to help with water rescues.

In a time of emergency, you’d want those responding to call for help to be as prepared as possible, but part of being prepared is having the right tools. One community member in Chetek is making sure their fire department is ready for its next water rescue.

A few weeks ago, Josh Heidemann, owner of Six Lakes Resort at Red’s Grill and Bar, was working with Chetek Fire and Rescue for a water recovery when he realized the department didn’t have some of the equipment they were using together.

“We realized that the fire department didn’t have an apparatus such as this,” Heidemann said. “With the capabilities that I had on my own personal boat, I saw a need.”

So, Heidemann began getting a new boat together for Chetek Fire and Rescue. He refurbished a spare boat he had and reached out to other businesses to help.

“It’s a small community and that’s what you’re supposed to do for your small community,” Heidemann said. “You’re supposed to help them because when you need them, they’re going to help you.”

Perfect Image Sign LLC in Rice Lake did the signage on the boat for free. Zacho Sports Center donated the complete sonar system for the boat.

“It’s going to be really great for being able to see anything that’s really below the surface,” Travis Sewilo with Chetek Fire and Rescue said.

Sewilo said these donations will help with future rescues.

“Being able to have more control over those functions is going to be crucial,” Sewilo said. “Time is always of the essence when it comes to water stuff and being able to get this on the boat right away and get going is going to be a huge factor in hopefully being able to save some lives.”

Hoping to make future rescues easier, while expressing support for the department.

“The community has kind of been put to the test this year and so I think that’s really helped to bring a lot of people together to be able to support emergency services between us, the ambulance services in Chetek as well as the police department,” Sewilo said. “So, I think we’ve really become a better team, not just the emergency departments themselves, but also just the businesses and residences as a whole.”

Showing how one donation, small or boat-sized, can make a difference.

This is the third piece of equipment Chetek Fire and Rescue has for their diving rescue and recovery operations. They also have a dive trailer and a pontoon that was donated by Lake County Marina last year.

Future fundraisers for Chetek Fire and Rescue include a polar bear plunge in January. Half the proceeds go to the fire department. There is also an ATV run at the beginning of the year at Six Lakes Resort where proceeds will go to the fire department as well.

