CVTC unveils Emergency Service Tribute Circle

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire college is unveiling a tribute to those who serve our communities.

Chippewa Valley Technical College held a grand reveal of the new location for its Emergency Service Tribute Circle Tuesday morning.

The Tribute Circle includes not only a flagpole, but also a commemorative bench that honors fallen Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Zunker, who died in the line of duty in 2008.

The Tribute Circle is only part of renovations to the Emergency Service Education Center.

CVTC broke ground Monday on a new scenario building that will give students the opportunity to train for real life scenarios while still in school.

