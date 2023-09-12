ECPD recognizes National Police Woman Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sept. 12 is National Police Woman Day, the Eau Claire Police Department says in a Facebook post.

The Facebook post states, “September 12th is National Police Woman Day, a day to recognize and appreciate the hard work of the women that serve Eau Claire as law enforcement officers. Their dedication and commitment to our community is commendable. Thank you for all that you do!”

According to additional information from the Police Department, the Police Department currently has 12 female officers on staff of 94 sworn in officers.

The Police Department says the number of female officers has continued to grow.

