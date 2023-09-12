Father Dennis Mullen Adoption Initiative bike ride

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local group is promoting adoption awareness with a bike ride with multiple stops through Wisconsin.

“We started in rice lake on Friday. We had an 80 mile a day from Ladysmith down to Colby, and then we did about 70 from Plover, where I live, to Tomah,” says rider Mark Scotch.

Scotch and David Pramann are on a mission to promote adoption, through a bike ride.

Scotch is a nationally recognized adoption advocate and Pramann has been fostering children for years.

“We’re just spreading the word about adoption that it’s a great option compared to either struggling and trying to keep an infant. That’s maybe not the best thing for them or for the birth parents,” says Pramann.

The Father Dennis Mullen Adoption Initiative is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting adoption and assisting families with adoption expenses. They say it was founded on the belief that every child deserves a loving family.

“I got wind of this initiative a year ago last summer when I heard Father Mullen speak at the Knights of Columbus state convention in Madison. So I thought it would be great to work with Father Mullen and see if we could create some awareness about his organization of trying to help people that want to adopt a baby,” says Scotch. “They provide financial services to help people that want to adopt. It can be very expensive. So his goal is to raise money to help people. It’s over 1,500 people in Wisconsin right now. Kids that are looking to be adopted.”

Pramann has a very close connection to this since he recently adopted a few of the children that he and his wife were fostering.

“I had no intention of adopting children, but it just turned out that way. We did foster care for almost 20 years and a couple of the kids didn’t have a better place to go than us. We had them right from birth. The twin boys are six and their little sister is not quite three,” says Pramann. “So we’ve got a ways to go, but it’s been a wonderful experience. I didn’t envision my retirement looking like this, but it certainly gives me a reason to wake up in the morning.”

The riders will continue their journey until Friday, when they finish where they started in Rice Lake.

