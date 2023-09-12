Interview: Oktoberfest celebrates 20 years in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Oktoberfest will be held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls September 15 & 16.

The event been providing a family-friendly German heritage event in the Chippewa Valley for 20 years.

This year, visitors will be greeted with a new Oktoberfest Bierhaus with limited hours and selection. There are kids’ activities and Glockenspiel acts, plus some favorite competitions, such as stein holding, sauerkraut eating, and keg rolling, not to mention all the music.

The weekend fun kicks off with the introduction of our Festmeister and Festmeisterin at the Leinenkugel grounds at 12:00 PM on Friday.

Then, the Golden Keg procession to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds and the tapping of the Golden Keg.

