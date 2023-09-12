Interview: Oktoberfest celebrates 20 years in Chippewa Falls

By Judy Clark
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Oktoberfest will be held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls September 15 & 16.

The event been providing a family-friendly German heritage event in the Chippewa Valley for 20 years.

This year, visitors will be greeted with a new Oktoberfest Bierhaus with limited hours and selection. There are kids’ activities and Glockenspiel acts, plus some favorite competitions, such as stein holding, sauerkraut eating, and keg rolling, not to mention all the music.

The weekend fun kicks off with the introduction of our Festmeister and Festmeisterin at the Leinenkugel grounds at 12:00 PM on Friday.

Then, the Golden Keg procession to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds and the tapping of the Golden Keg.

Oktoberfest Facebook Page

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Little House on the Prairie's" Dean Butler
“Little House on the Prairie’s” Dean Butler at Laura Ingalls Wilder Days
Generic police lights
Man taken into custody following pursuit in Trempealeau County
Motorcyclist dead in crash in Polk County
Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season

Latest News

Hy-Vee Dietitian Jena DeMoss shares ideas for family meal time
Interview: Family Meals Month
Wisconsin Beef Council
Interview: Back-to-School beef recipes
Interview: Event to learn about Respite for All Program
The Loop de Lori Triathlon and 5K honors Lori Kleich
Interview: Triathlon and health fair pays tribute to local woman