Motorcyclist identified in Polk County fatal crash

LEWIS, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are naming the motorcyclist in a Polk County fatal crash.

The motorcyclist is identified as 27-year-old Jeremy Roy of rural Frederic, Wis.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the emergency call center received a 911 call from a resident near State Highway 35 and County Highway E in Lewis, around 4:55 a.m. The caller reported hearing a loud crash sound.

First responders and Polk County deputies responded to the crash site.

The release states the motorcyclist was westbound on County Highway E, failed to negotiate a curve, and went off the road hitting a sign and ended up in a wooded area.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.