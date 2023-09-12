UW-River Falls has a marching band once again after more than 30 years

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - It is considered a key to unlocking school spirit, and one University of Wisconsin campus had been missing theirs for decades.

That was until the 56 members of the new marching band decided to help make history at UW-River Falls.

The last time the university had a marching band was in 1990, and director Tom Barnett said it was necessary to bring back the tradition after more than 3 decades of absence.

“For year after year after year, for 20 years, I heard students say, I want to come to your school, but you don’t have a marching band,” said Barnett.

“This is our debut year and I’m really excited to make some history with these fantastic musicians and Dr. Barnett himself,” said Jamison Gallmeier, a freshman at UW-River Falls.

The band performed for the first time at the first UW-River Falls football season opener, with little time to practice after forming the band.

“My high school band, we had like three months to practice before we ever stepped foot on the field,” said Stevie Jenkins. She is also a freshman at UW-River Falls.

“It was tricky for that first game because we had five full days together,” said Barnett.

LARRY BRENTZEL///FORMER UW-RIVER FALLS MARCHING BAND DIRECTOR

“I think it’s wise of the university and fortunate the university has someone like Tom. We took the initiative to get this started on his own, and it’s going to provide an educational opportunity for these kids.”

LARRY BRENTZEL WAS THE DIRECTOR FOR THE FIRST MARCHING BAND THAT HAD A TWO DECADE RUN STARTING IN 1970.

“He has a group of very, very enthusiastic, very capable students, and I’m sure it’s going to grow from this point forward.”

BARNETT

“I couldn’t be happier with what they performed, their excitement. I mean, you just seeing behind me, just having a great time.”

GALLMEIER

“It provides another opportunity away from the classroom. We want to continue education and bring music to the community and really enlighten it.”

BARNETT SAYS REVIVING THE BAND SPARKS MEMORIES FOR THOSE WHO WERE ON CAMPUS FOR THE FIRST ERA OF THE BAND...

“For those have been in band, they get excited and they tell me these stories from 20 years ago, like it was yesterday.”

ALL WHILE GIVING SPACE FOR THIS BAND TO MARCH TO THE BEAT OF ITS OWN DRUM...

“And I just have a smile on my face thinking, Well, that’s what I’m doing now, creating these memories for the future Falcon graduates.”

