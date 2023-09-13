American Red Cross, Brewing Projekt hold blood drive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Red Cross joined forces with a local brewery to fight their recent blood supply shortage.

From 9:00 a.m. to noon Wednesday morning, the Red Cross hosted a blood drive at the Brewing Projekt near downtown Eau Claire.

Earlier this week, the American Red Cross announced that they are dealing with a national blood shortage due to a recent decline of donations by nearly 25%.

They say their current supply is being strained by disasters across the country.

“Hurricane Adelia further compounded a shortage because we canceled blood drives along the southeast coast due to the inability to travel and get places and hospitals just needing blood,” Mary Jane Thompsen, Executive Director, NW Chapter, American Red Cross, said.

If you would like to help with the blood shortage by donating yourself, additional information is available HERE.

