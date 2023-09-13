American Red Cross, Brewing Projekt hold blood drive

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Red Cross joined forces with a local brewery to fight their recent blood supply shortage.

From 9:00 a.m. to noon Wednesday morning, the Red Cross hosted a blood drive at the Brewing Projekt near downtown Eau Claire.

Earlier this week, the American Red Cross announced that they are dealing with a national blood shortage due to a recent decline of donations by nearly 25%.

They say their current supply is being strained by disasters across the country.

“Hurricane Adelia further compounded a shortage because we canceled blood drives along the southeast coast due to the inability to travel and get places and hospitals just needing blood,” Mary Jane Thompsen, Executive Director, NW Chapter, American Red Cross, said.

If you would like to help with the blood shortage by donating yourself, additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
A new 7 Brew coffee stand prepares for its grand opening in Eau Claire, WI.
7 Brew prepares to celebrate grand opening
File photo of ambulance.
Motorcyclist identified in Polk County fatal crash
Generic police lights
Man taken into custody following pursuit in Trempealeau County
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
You Know You’re From...Kempster: Airbnb WWII-era plane

Latest News

Archery and Crossbow Season Staring This Weekend
Archery and Crossbow Season Staring This Weekend
American Red Cross and Brewing Projekt Hold Blood Drive
American Red Cross and Brewing Projekt Hold Blood Drive
Deer
Archery, crossbow deer hunting season to get underway this weekend
Community First: AAUW Book Sale
Community First: AAUW Book Sale