Archery, crossbow deer hunting season to get underway this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding people that archery and crossbow deer hunting season is set to begin Sept. 16.

They say the early archery and crossbow seasons are a great opportunity for hunters to harvest antlerless deer before they change their patterns and experience additional hunting pressure during the gun deer season.

“If people are still looking to acquire some more permits for especially for harvesting analyst deer, those permits continue to be available we have a source on our website you can go to to see what the availability is and purchase additional permits,” Jeff Pritzl with Wisconsin DNR said.

The two seasons will run through Jan. 7 in most Wis. counties, however, 31 counties have extended the season to Jan. 31.

