CFPD provides traffic detour information

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is notifying the public of an upcoming traffic detour.

A Facebook post from the Chippewa Falls Police Department states, “From the City Engineer’s Office:

Beginning Friday 9/15, Main Street will be detoured to accommodate work at the Walnut Street intersection. The detour will utilize Canal Street, Woodward Ave, and Park Avenue. The initial detour will only be on 9/15, then opened under gravel for the weekend. Main Street will again be detoured on Monday 9/18 for approximately two weeks to accommodate underground utility work in the intersection. Thank you for your cooperation in working to improve our streets and utilities.”

