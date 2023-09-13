Eau Claire aerial arts studio hosts ‘Try it Week’

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It can be difficult to step out of your comfort zone and try new things, so one aerial arts studio in Eau Claire is looking to inspire people to try a new way to move during their Try it Week.

This week Moonrise Aerials is offering 30-minute classes for $10 from Monday, Sep. 11 to Thursday, Sep. 14 to encourage people to give aerial fitness a go. Aerial fitness involves moments on silks, hammocks, or hoops that get people dancing in the air or moving in new ways. The owner, Roxanne Backowski, said she encourages people to come because it’s a positive environment to try something new.

“The first class I came to I couldn’t believe that the other students were cheering me on and clapping for me,” Backowski said. “I was like what is this? That’s common in our classes that we see the effort it takes to come here and sike yourself up to get here.”

Backowski said outside of Try it Week classes are typically held in the evening during weekdays at the studio in Banbury Place on 930 Galloway Street Building 13, Suite 210, Eau Claire, WI. To register for classes click here.

