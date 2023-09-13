Interview: AAUW Book Sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The AAUW (American Association of University Women) Eau Claire branch is holding its annual used book sale September 22-24.

The event is held at the Eau Claire County Expo Center at 5530 Fairview Drive in Eau Claire.

Hours are 3-8 Friday, 9-5 Saturday, and 10-3 Sunday.

On Saturday, you can buy three books and get one free.

On Sunday, put as many books as you can in a bag for $6, the second age is $4 and the third bag is $2.

