EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Wisconsin Wood Carvers Guild presents the 2nd Annual Carve-In on the Chippewa September 16.

the event is at the Brickhouse Pub and Banquet Room at 2233 Birch Street in Eau Claire and runs from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free admission, demonstrations, door prizes, used tools/books for sale, open to the public.

