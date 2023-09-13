Not guilty plea entered for Pulaski-area bonfire suspect

Samuel Armstrong
Samuel Armstrong(Shawano County Sheriff’s Office)
By Alice Reid and Brittany Schmidt
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A judge entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Samuel Armstrong, the young man accused of pouring a drum of a mix of diesel fuel and gas on a bonfire at a party in the Pulaski area, causing an explosion that seriously injured several people.

18-year-old Samuel Armstrong faces 13 counts of injury by negligent handling of explosives or fire; each charge carries a maximum sentence of three and a half years in prison if convicted.

One of the people injured in the bonfire incident is Brandon Brzeczkoski. He suffered second and third-degree burns on almost 40-percent of his body last October when the explosion happened.

“The complaint alleges Mr. Armstrong injured 13 victims by fire after he and another person threw a partially filled 55-gallon plastic drum containing a mix of diesel fuel and gas onto a large fire tended to all night,” Shawano County District Attorney Gregory Parker said at a previous court hearing.

According the 13-page criminal complaint, Armstrong told investigators, “he did not realize the barrel would do what it did and injure someone.”

Multiple witnesses describe a quick explosion followed by people rolling on the ground, trying to put out the fire on their clothes. Several went to the hospital for treatment, including Brandon Brzeczkoski. He spent weeks in the hospital and has undergone many surgeries over the past several months.

Samuel Armstrong appeared in person at Wednesday’s court hearing. A few of the victims and their families were in court Wednesday, including the Brzeczkowski family. None of the victims spoke, but Brandon’s mom did write a letter to the judge.

The next court appearance for Samuel Armstrong is a final pre-trial hearing, which is set for December 6 at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
A new 7 Brew coffee stand prepares for its grand opening in Eau Claire, WI.
7 Brew prepares to celebrate grand opening
File photo of ambulance.
Motorcyclist identified in Polk County fatal crash
Generic police lights
Man taken into custody following pursuit in Trempealeau County
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
You Know You’re From...Kempster: Airbnb WWII-era plane

Latest News

Carve-In On The Chippewa (9/13/23)
Carve-In On The Chippewa (9/13/23)
13 First Alert Weather Forecast: Noon (9/13/23)
13 First Alert Weather Forecast: Noon (9/13/23)
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
Wisconsin Republican leader asks former state Supreme Court justices to review impeachment
Ironman 2023
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman