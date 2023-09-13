Several people hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Several people are hurt following a multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Sept. 13 around 12:15 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a five-vehicle crash on Highway 35 just north of Fountain City.

The release says investigation indicates a southbound vehicle crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle head on, causing three other vehicles to crash.

According to the release, two injured occupants were airlifted to area hospitals and the remaining injured occupants were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

