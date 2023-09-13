Social Security listening session held in Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Representatives with AARP are letting community members know about the state of Social Security.

AARP Wisconsin hosted an event at The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire Tuesday, giving attendees an in-depth look into how Social Security works, and how the program can be made stronger for current and future generations.

According to the Social Security administration, the biggest concern is that younger generations aren’t talking about the program, which is expected to run out in the year 2037, so AARP Wisconsin is hoping to jump-start that conversation.

“We know that older generations are the ones who are already collecting on it, so it’s not going to be as pressing an issue for them as the ones that are yet to come,” said Martin Hernandez, Associate State Director for AARP Wisconsin. “We’re trying to figure out that cross-generational piece, how do we have older folks who know just how vital their Social Security checks teach that to younger generations.”

Additional listening sessions will be help over the next two weeks in Appleton and Middleton.

More information can be found here.

