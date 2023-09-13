Some beautiful weather ahead as warmer temperatures gradually return

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been quickly moving away from Western Wisconsin early tonight as a weak low pressure system and cold front move to the south. A large high sitting to the north will arrive overnight and Wednesday, bringing a gradual clearing trend and drier air. The result will be the first seasonal threat of frost for far northern areas, while the rest of us drop down into the 40s later tonight. Patchy valley fog is possible early on Wednesday, otherwise we can look forward to bright sunshine through the day with still a fall feel in the air as we spend another day in the 60s.

High pressure builds across the Upper Midwest (weau)

The high will slowly move eastward into Thursday, eventually putting us in southerly flow, but not before another chilly start in the morning. The afternoon will quickly warm as breezes increase and with more sunshine around we look to climb well into the 70s with a few spots possibly hitting 80. The next cold front will then be pushing down from the northwest, increasing clouds at night and into Friday, and also bringing our next chances for some showers. There are differences in the forecast models with respect to coverage, so we will see what we end up with, but it should end up being a cooler day with highs falling back to the lower 70s. A few showers may linger into at least part of Saturday, but those chances remain low at this time. The majority of the weekend looks dry overall with pleasant highs right around 70. The upper level pattern then hints at another potential warm up going into next week with dry weather continuing and more highs in the 70s.

