SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 12th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a battle of Cloverbelt conference volleyball heavyweights as defending state champions McDonell Macks host Eau Claire Regis.

Plus, Eau Claire North hosts Chippewa Falls in prep boys soccer, while Eau Claire Memorial hits the road to Rice Lake.

Also, Eau Claire Memorial battles Menomonie in prep girls tennis.

Finally, a look at the 3-1 Eau Claire North Huskies football team ahead of their Friday matchup against Chippewa Falls.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.