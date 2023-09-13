SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 12th

By JD Danielson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a battle of Cloverbelt conference volleyball heavyweights as defending state champions McDonell Macks host Eau Claire Regis.

Plus, Eau Claire North hosts Chippewa Falls in prep boys soccer, while Eau Claire Memorial hits the road to Rice Lake.

Also, Eau Claire Memorial battles Menomonie in prep girls tennis.

Finally, a look at the 3-1 Eau Claire North Huskies football team ahead of their Friday matchup against Chippewa Falls.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Little House on the Prairie's" Dean Butler
“Little House on the Prairie’s” Dean Butler at Laura Ingalls Wilder Days
Generic police lights
Man taken into custody following pursuit in Trempealeau County
Motorcyclist dead in crash in Polk County
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
UW-Eau Claire topped Northland 7-0.
SportScene 13 for Monday, September 11th
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
UW-Stout fell to Dickinson State 24-21 in their home opener
SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 9th