State Democrats respond to redistricting proposal

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week, the Wisconsin State Assembly is scheduled to vote on a Republican proposal surrounding redistricting. State Democrats are responding to the proposal.

“We’re going to be continuing to fight to bring us truly independent, independent maps,” State Sen. Jeff Smith, (D) Brunsville, said.

On Tuesday, State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced a Republican proposal to draw new legislative maps ahead of the 2024 election. The bill proposed by Republicans is modeled after Iowa. The maps would be drawn by the Legislative Reference Bureau, nonpartisan staff who work for the Legislature.

In a statement about this proposal, Representative Loren Oldenburg, (R) Viroqua, said in part, “With over 5 redistricting cycles and zero lawsuits charging partisan gerrymandering or voting rights acts violations, Iowa has achieved the only truly nonpartisan process in America.”

This comes after Republicans previously opposed a nonpartisan redistricting plan put forward by Democrats.

“Sometimes you have to listen and you change your mind,” State Assembly Speaker Rob Vos said.

State Democrats on the other hand said this new proposal will not make a difference.

“Legislative Republicans have proven that they cannot be impartial,” State Senator Melissa Agard, (D) Madison, said. “We’ve given them lots of chances and in fact, in Wisconsin, we have gerrymandered districts on top of a previous gerrymander. It’s not working.”

Smith added that the Legislative seats need to be more competitive.

“I’d love to be in the majority but I’d be fine if I wasn’t 16 or 15 to 17 or 18 margin because I know then that we have to work together,” Smith said. “We do need to get to a place where we have that kind of a margin, no matter who’s in charge so that all the people in Wisconsin have a voice and are heard.”

The assembly is set to vote on this proposal on Thursday. Governor Evers has already come out against the plan saying it is “bogus.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
A new 7 Brew coffee stand prepares for its grand opening in Eau Claire, WI.
7 Brew prepares to celebrate grand opening
File photo of ambulance.
Motorcyclist identified in Polk County fatal crash
Generic police lights
Driver taken into custody following pursuit in Trempealeau County
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
You Know You’re From...Kempster: Airbnb WWII-era plane

Latest News

Samuel Armstrong
Not guilty plea entered for Pulaski-area bonfire suspect
OnAlaska Middle School Groundbreaking
OnAlaska Middle School Groundbreaking
State Democrats Respond to Redistricting Proposal
State Democrats Respond to Redistricting Proposal
Archery and Crossbow Season Staring This Weekend
Archery and Crossbow Season Staring This Weekend