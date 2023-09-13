Warmer Thursday before rain chances arrive early Friday

WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
By Darren Maier
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After a cold start today, we did not really recover much today, as highs lingered in the mid-60s, even some lower-60s in some locations. The reason is an upper level trough over our area, that is bringing in much cooler air. That means, tonight will be another cold one. Under clear skies and with light winds, temperatures will drop into the upper-40s along the Minnesota border, mid to low-40s in Eau Claire and surrounding areas, and even a few 30s are possible further east. For tomorrow, we will start off cold again as a result, but under sunny skies and with winds turning to the south and increasing, temperatures will soar into the afternoon! Upper-70s will be the norm, with an 80 possible along the Mississippi River. The only cooler spot will be farther to the northeast, with highs around 70. Late tomorrow and into tomorrow night, cloud cover will increase from the west as a frontal boundary is approaching.

A storm system will bring us warmer weather tomorrow, followed by rain tomorrow night....
A storm system will bring us warmer weather tomorrow, followed by rain tomorrow night. Otherwise we see some storms in the Deep South and Hurricane Lee appears over the Atlantic.(WEAU)

This cold front will bring a chance of rain to most of the area Friday, with most of the rain falling during the morning hours and in our western counties. Farther east, the line of showers is expected to weaken. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is expected. What will follow is a much cooler weekend once again, with highs mainly in the upper-60s and low-70s. However, going into next week, high pressure will start to build over the Great Lakes, leaving us with a strong flow from the south. This will make temperatures starting to increase once again, with even the chance of a few 80s returning by mid-week.

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
13 First Alert Weather Forecast: Noon (9/13/23)
Some beautiful weather ahead as warmer temperatures gradually return
13 First Alert Forecast: Hello Wisconsin (9/13/23)
