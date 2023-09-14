2 people dead after multi-vehicle crash in Polk County

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Polk County.

According to a press release from Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Spooner Post, on Sept. 13, 2023, around 5:46 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff’s Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 8 at 33rd Street near Turtle Lake.

The release says when authorities they learned the passenger of one of the vehicles, a 92-year-old woman from Mission, Texas, was dead. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 66-year-old man from Deer Park, Wis., died due to his injuries while being taken to a hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo County multi-vehicle crash
Several people hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman
Samuel Armstrong
Not guilty plea entered for Pulaski-area bonfire suspect
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
Traffic Alert
CFPD provides traffic detour information

Latest News

K-9 Koda retirement
Barron County Sheriff’s Department announces retirement of K-9
bobcat sightings
Lake Hallie PD receives reports of bobcat sightings
Pumpkins from the Down to Earth Garden Center in Eau Claire, WI.
Down to Earth hosts Fall Fest and Petting Zoo
Fall Fun & Petting Zoo (9/14/23) 3
Fall Fun & Petting Zoo (9/14/23) 3