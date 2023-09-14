2 people dead after multi-vehicle crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Polk County.

According to a press release from Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Spooner Post, on Sept. 13, 2023, around 5:46 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff’s Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 8 at 33rd Street near Turtle Lake.

The release says when authorities they learned the passenger of one of the vehicles, a 92-year-old woman from Mission, Texas, was dead. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 66-year-old man from Deer Park, Wis., died due to his injuries while being taken to a hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

