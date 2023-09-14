Barron County Sheriff’s Department announces retirement of K-9

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is announcing in a Facebook post the retirement of K-9 Koda.

According to the Facebook post, K-9 Koda has served the citizens of Barron County since 2016.

K9 Koda has retired from active duty with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. Koda was born in 2015 and has served the citizens of Barron County since 2016. Koda spent his first year with Deputy Mike Carroll and then the last 6 years with Sergeant Chris Allen.

K9 Koda has received several accolades throughout his career, including being Top Dog of his class at McDonough K9, and three separate Awards of Excellence from the United States Police Canine Association for his role in critical incidents. During his career Koda has put in excess of 2,000 hours of K9 training above and beyond his normal hours of work.

Koda has been deployed hundreds of times for incidents ranging from drug sniffs, violent criminal apprehensions, tracking, search warrants, school sniffs, barricaded subjects, pursuits, public demos, and classroom visits. He always enjoyed the attention he received when meeting members of the public.

Our favorite memory is anytime a suspect would surrender upon hearing K9 warnings and that distinct bark from Koda that he was ready to get to work.

K9 Koda will retire to the good life of rest and relaxation living at home with Sgt. Allen and his family. He certainly has earned it for his dedication and commitment to giving 100% every time he was called upon.

Thank you Koda for your service, we are forever grateful for all the help keeping us safe over the years. Here’s to many cheeseburgers and naps from here on out.”

