Down to Earth hosts Fall Fest and Petting Zoo

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With fall inching closer, the Down to Earth Garden Center is ready to start celebrating the new season with fall festivities.

On Saturday. Sep. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the garden center will host a Fall Fest with activities like pumpkin painting, plant potting, and a petting zoo. The petting zoo will feature farm animals and exotic critters from Outlaw Farms. The Owner of Down to Earth Garden Center, Ben Polzin, said the event is all about sharing new fall goods with the community. He said his favorite part of the event is watching the kids check out the petting zoo.

“It’s our official kick-off to fall at Down to Earth, so we are loaded up on pumpkins and mums,” Polzin said. “We have the Outlaw Farms Petting Zoo here. All kinds of different activities for the kids and adults.”

Polzin said there is no fee to attend the event or the petting zoo. He said there are some costs associated with some of the activities. As for the petting zoo, the Owner of Outlaw Farms, Ashley Schulner, said they plan to bring a donkey, a goat, a snake, and some tortoises to name a few.

The event will be hosted at the Down to Earth Garden Center in Eau Claire located at 6025 Arndt Lane.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo County multi-vehicle crash
Several people hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman
Samuel Armstrong
Not guilty plea entered for Pulaski-area bonfire suspect
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

Fall Fun & Petting Zoo (9/14/23) 3
Fall Fun & Petting Zoo (9/14/23) 3
Fall Fun & Petting Zoo (9/14/23) 2
Fall Fun & Petting Zoo (9/14/23) 2
Fall Fun & Petting Zoo (9/14/23) 1
Fall Fun & Petting Zoo (9/14/23) 1
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (9/14/23)
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (9/14/23)