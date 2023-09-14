Down to Earth hosts Fall Fest and Petting Zoo

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With fall inching closer, the Down to Earth Garden Center is ready to start celebrating the new season with fall festivities.

On Saturday. Sep. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the garden center will host a Fall Fest with activities like pumpkin painting, plant potting, and a petting zoo. The petting zoo will feature farm animals and exotic critters from Outlaw Farms. The Owner of Down to Earth Garden Center, Ben Polzin, said the event is all about sharing new fall goods with the community. He said his favorite part of the event is watching the kids check out the petting zoo.

“It’s our official kick-off to fall at Down to Earth, so we are loaded up on pumpkins and mums,” Polzin said. “We have the Outlaw Farms Petting Zoo here. All kinds of different activities for the kids and adults.”

Polzin said there is no fee to attend the event or the petting zoo. He said there are some costs associated with some of the activities. As for the petting zoo, the Owner of Outlaw Farms, Ashley Schulner, said they plan to bring a donkey, a goat, a snake, and some tortoises to name a few.

The event will be hosted at the Down to Earth Garden Center in Eau Claire located at 6025 Arndt Lane.

