Janesville wins ‘best-tasting tap water’ in Wisconsin

Tara Hawes of Jacobs Engineering (Judge), T.J. Stroebl, AWWA MAC Chair (Judge), David Botts,...
Tara Hawes of Jacobs Engineering (Judge), T.J. Stroebl, AWWA MAC Chair (Judge), David Botts, Janesville Water Utility Director (Winner), Ji Im, Incoming Chair of AWWA Young Professionals (Judge), Chris Gethers - Head Brewer of District 1 Brewing Company (Judge), Shawn Buettner of Hach (Judge)(Wisconsin Section American Water Works Association)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One Wisconsin city brought home the gold after the Wisconsin Section American Water Works Association Water Taste Test Competition Wednesday.

Organizers announced Janesville Water Utility took first place in the tap water category, with Menasha Water Utility snagging a close second. A panel of judges is selected from around the state to judge Wisconsin’s best tasting tap water.

“Our team is committed to delivering quality water to Janesville residents,” Utility Director David Botts said. “Securing a win for the second time in just five years is a testament to that dedication. We’re eager to represent Wisconsin in Anaheim, CA in 2024 and strive for another victory.”

JWU brings water to over 65,000 people, with an average daily pumpage of 9.2 million gallons, organizers explained.

Organizers added that the water must be room temperature when being judged so the temperature does not mask the flavor.

Janesville will head to Anaheim, Calif. to compete for the title of North America’s Best Tasting Tap next June.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo County multi-vehicle crash
Several people hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman
Samuel Armstrong
Not guilty plea entered for Pulaski-area bonfire suspect
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Wreath Drop Honoring Late Sheriff Ron Cramer
Wreath Drop Honoring Late Sheriff Ron Cramer
Wreath on bench dedicated to late Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer.
Wreath drop ceremony held for late Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer