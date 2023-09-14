Lake Hallie PD receives reports of bobcat sightings

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department says in a Facebook post it has received reports of bobcat sightings.

The Facebook post via the Lake Hallie Police Department Facebook page states, “It has been brought to our attention that there have been bobcat sightings in the Village. These photos were taken at the Hallie Ridge Estates. We’ve also received information that there was a bobcat with a kitten located near 17th Ave and 120th St.

Please keep an eye on your pets while they are outside and be aware of your surroundings.”

