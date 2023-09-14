New Kwik Trip opens in Chippewa Falls
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - There is a new place to fuel up in Chippewa Falls.
A brand-new Kwik Trip has opened near the Highway 29 interchange with the Chippewa Crossing. A manager touts the increased amount of parking at the new location.
The development will also feature a festival foods store which is scheduled to open next month. there are also plans for a Culver’s restaurant, Caribou Coffee and a hotel.
The roadway in front of the development is also being expanded to four lanes.
This is the third Kwik Trip location in Chippewa Falls.
