New Kwik Trip opens in Chippewa Falls

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - There is a new place to fuel up in Chippewa Falls.

A brand-new Kwik Trip has opened near the Highway 29 interchange with the Chippewa Crossing. A manager touts the increased amount of parking at the new location.

The development will also feature a festival foods store which is scheduled to open next month. there are also plans for a Culver’s restaurant, Caribou Coffee and a hotel.

The roadway in front of the development is also being expanded to four lanes.

This is the third Kwik Trip location in Chippewa Falls.

New Kwik Trip Opens in Chippewa Falls
