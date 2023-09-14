New Kwik Trip opens in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - There is a new place to fuel up in Chippewa Falls.

A brand-new Kwik Trip has opened near the Highway 29 interchange with the Chippewa Crossing. A manager touts the increased amount of parking at the new location.

The development will also feature a festival foods store which is scheduled to open next month. there are also plans for a Culver’s restaurant, Caribou Coffee and a hotel.

The roadway in front of the development is also being expanded to four lanes.

This is the third Kwik Trip location in Chippewa Falls.

