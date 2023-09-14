Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in Nebraska; evacuation order lifted

A train car burns, releasing toxic material into the air and forcing evacuations on the West side of North Platte Thursday.
By NBC Nebraska News 2 and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP/Gray News) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska.

According to Union Pacific Railroad (UP), an explosion occurred around noon Thursday inside a container, resulting in several railcars catching on fire.

UP said there was no derailment and the car had been stationary in the yard for a few hours.

UP said a container that caught fire contained a hazardous chemical called perchloric acid.

Potentially toxic smoke billows from a railcar on fire in North Platte.

The North Platte Fire Department evacuated people near the explosion due to toxic smoke. The evacuation order was lifted around 5:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo County multi-vehicle crash
Several people hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman
Samuel Armstrong
Not guilty plea entered for Pulaski-area bonfire suspect
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
Traffic Alert
CFPD provides traffic detour information

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
The America's Best Value Inn hotel on La Crosse's north side officially closed it's doors on...
America’s Best Value Inn closing in La Crosse causes problems for tenants
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime
Generic police lights
Sparta daycare closed amid police investigation