Shower chances close out the week with a seasonable weekend ahead!

WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
By Derrek Dalman
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Sunshine and southerly winds made for a nice warm-up today with all of Western Wisconsin climbing in the 70s, after kicking off the day on a cold note in the 30s and 40s. A mostly clear sky this evening will give way to increasing clouds later tonight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Light south and southwest winds will keep temperatures milder with lows dipping to the mid-50s. A line of showers and embedded thunder will then start to work in from west to east tomorrow morning as our boundary begins to sweep through the area. These should start to taper by the early afternoon, but there are indications that we could see some re-development along another weak front later in the day. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with an occasionally breezy south-southwest wind and temperatures up around 70. As for rainfall totals, don’t expect much in the rain gauge with most places seeing less than a quarter inch.

A cold front sweeps through with much-needed shower chances Friday
A cold front sweeps through with much-needed shower chances Friday(WEAU)

If you’re heading out to Oktober Fest in Chippewa Falls Saturday, expect a nice day of weather as clouds and sunshine mix. There will be a few breezes from the northwest, but afternoon highs will be right around average in the low 70s. Similar conditions will take us through Sunday with a cool start to Monday as surface high pressure builds overhead from the north with a clear sky and calm winds. After morning lows in the 40s, we’ll climb into the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine to kick off the new work week. On Tuesday, a warm front will be lifting through Wisconsin to the northeast with breezy southerly flow initiating a boost in temperatures as highs top out in the low 80s. This looks to be the trend through late next week with our next chance for showers and storms arriving Wednesday or Thursday as an upper-level shortwave lifts from the southwest with a cold front to our northwest.

