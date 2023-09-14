Sparta daycare closed amid police investigation

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta daycare is closed amid a police investigation, according to a Facebook post from the Sparta Police Department.

The Facebook post says the daycare under investigation is Great Beginnings Daycare.

The Facebook post states, “The Sparta Police Department is conducting an active investigation involving Great Beginnings Daycare. The daycare center is currently closed by order of the State of Wisconsin, and will remain closed throughout our investigation. We understand this places unexpected stress on area families as they struggle to find care for their children. However, the safety of all children is our highest priority.

Many false rumors are spreading via social media and we are hopeful the public can respect the investigation process and the sensitivity of this particular investigation.

The parents of any children who may be involved in this investigation have already been contacted by our department.

The Sparta Police Department is being assisted in its investigation by the Monroe County Department of Human Services.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo County multi-vehicle crash
Several people hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman
Samuel Armstrong
Not guilty plea entered for Pulaski-area bonfire suspect
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
Traffic Alert
CFPD provides traffic detour information

Latest News

The America's Best Value Inn hotel on La Crosse's north side officially closed it's doors on...
America’s Best Value Inn closing in La Crosse causes problems for tenants
National Suicide Prevention Week is a campaign that focuses on informing the public.
National Suicide Prevention Week brings awareness to signs of suicide
New Kwik Trip Opens in Chippewa Falls
New Kwik Trip Opens in Chippewa Falls
Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash