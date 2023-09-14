WAGNER TAILS: Lulu and Jackson

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Quality time is Lulu’s love language. This nine-year-old dog wants to spend lots of time with her person.

Lulu loves being outdoors even in cold weather.

If she could talk, staff members at the Dunn County Humane Society say she’d describe her self as a queen. She wants to rule her household without other pets.

If you give her a bed, snacks and quality time, Lulu will be a happy queen. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

At 60 pounds, Jackson still thinks of himself as a lap dog. He is originally from Texas, and after lengthy stay at a shelter there, he came on a transport to Wisconsin.

This 3 to 4-year-old is now available for adoption at the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

He is looking for a home without cats, and he can be selective when it comes to other dogs. Jackson would love to be your co-pilot, both in the car and in life.

Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
A new 7 Brew coffee stand prepares for its grand opening in Eau Claire, WI.
7 Brew prepares to celebrate grand opening
File photo of ambulance.
Motorcyclist identified in Polk County fatal crash
Generic police lights
Driver taken into custody following pursuit in Trempealeau County
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
You Know You’re From...Kempster: Airbnb WWII-era plane

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Lulu and Jackson
WAGNER TAILS: Crispin and Cora
WAGNER TAILS: Crispin and Cora
WAGNER TAILS: Crispin and Cora
WAGNER TAILS: Daisy Mae and Joe & Mariah
WAGNER TAILS: Daisy Mae and Joe & Mariah