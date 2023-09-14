WAGNER TAILS: Lulu and Jackson

DUNN AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Quality time is Lulu’s love language. This nine-year-old dog wants to spend lots of time with her person.

Lulu loves being outdoors even in cold weather.

If she could talk, staff members at the Dunn County Humane Society say she’d describe her self as a queen. She wants to rule her household without other pets.

If you give her a bed, snacks and quality time, Lulu will be a happy queen. Click HERE for the adoption application.

At 60 pounds, Jackson still thinks of himself as a lap dog. He is originally from Texas, and after lengthy stay at a shelter there, he came on a transport to Wisconsin.

This 3 to 4-year-old is now available for adoption at the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

He is looking for a home without cats, and he can be selective when it comes to other dogs. Jackson would love to be your co-pilot, both in the car and in life.

Click HERE for the adoption application.

