Wreath drop ceremony held for late Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary since the announcement of Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, shocking the community.

Not long after, a revelation on the way he died. On this September 13th however, a small ceremony was held to commemorate his life.

“Cheryl asked to for a quick word and prayer. She will then throw the wreath off in honor of Ron Cramer,” said a family friend of the late Sheriff Cramer. “Some might ask, who is Ron Cramer? What was he like? He made an imprint on our hearts. And we loved him so much. Most importantly, you loved him. In a sense, this bench will be an Ebenezer, right? A reminder to people who we know what Ron was like. But, others in the future? That’s our prayer. That they will know what Ron was like too, right?”

“It’s been tough, It’s almost harder than it was a year ago. I was pretty numb then, and right now it feels kind of more final for me,” said Cheryl Cramer. She said the family is also having a tough time, even a year later.

“Staff and morale, there are good days and there are bad days. As we expected, with the loss of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Each day is step forward and a step to help heal our department,” said Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl. He said efforts are still in place to help staff at the Sheriff’s Office with mental health resources. “We also have the Eau Claire Community Mental Health Fund for Law Enforcement through the Eau Claire Community Foundation. We’re still in the fundraising stages of that. But, we’re excited with where we’ve gone and where we’re going.”

“We need to help law enforcement. It needs to go around, not just family, but the community and friends. Our community needs to support them now more than ever. Keep an eye on your loved ones to make sure they’re okay,” said Cheryl. “If not, get them help. Just be good to one another. Remember him the way you saw him and you met him, because that’s exactly who he was.”

“The memory of Ron Cramer will not diminish. He is well established in our department. Through stories, through reminiscing, he will definitely be a missed member of the community,” said Sheriff Riewestahl.

In addition to the wreath drop, a ceremony was held over at the Eau Claire Counrty Sheriff’s Office training center in Fall Creek.

A flagpole, several trees, a bench and a sign donated by the community were dedicated to the late Sheriff Ron Cramer.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.