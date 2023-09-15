2 suspects in custody, accused of theft in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects are in custody after being accused of theft.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, the Sheriff’s Department responded to 194 26th Street, a sand plant south of Chetek, for a burglary in progress.

The Sheriff’s Department says deputies found two suspects on the property “actively engaged” in a burglary. Authorities took 27-year-old Draven Merz of New Auburn, and 34-year-old Lee Lefevers of Cameron, into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, both are being held in the Barron County Jail on the suspicion of theft, possession of meth and possession of stolen property. The suspects are awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Department says a stolen UTV, motorcycle and other items have been recovered. The suspects are suspected of taking or damaging over $300,000 worth of equipment and items from the area.

