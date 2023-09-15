The 20th Annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest kicks off

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -For the 20th year, crowds dressed in lederhosen and dirndl will flood the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds to celebrate German heritage.

The 20th annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest will kick off on Friday, Sep. 15, and run through Saturday, Sep. 16. Grounds will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with the announcement of Oktoberfest royalty, Festmeister and Festmeisterin, taking place at 12 p.m. on Friday.

The annual celebration will feature entertainment, traditional German eats, and competitions. New to this year’s Oktoberfest is a Bier Haus. The Bier Haus will have two German beers and two regional German-style beers. For the first time since the pandemic, those beers will be available on tap at the Bier Haus.

A member of the Chippewa Falls Planning Committee, Tom Coushman, said the festival has brought a lot of fun to the Chippewa Valley and helped support the community for 20 years.

“We see this community coming together to come up here and see entertainment, have a few beers, visit with everybody, and we give so much back to the community,” Coushman said. “We are nonprofit organizations so all the proceeds go directly back to the organizations that volunteer at the event.”

To attend Oktoberfest a daily wristband costs $12 and a weekend pass costs $18. For a full schedule of the 2023 Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest click here.

