ANGIE SOUTHWORTH

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Twenty-five years ago, I had Angie Southworth as my 8th grade social studies teacher. She had an enormous impact on me as I love reading, experiencing, and learning more about history. I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher to further my interests along. Saying thank you simply isn’t enough. Please give her the Sunshine Award. She deserves it.

James Campbell

