Twenty-five years ago, I had Angie Southworth as my 8th grade social studies teacher. She had an enormous impact on me as I love reading, experiencing, and learning more about history. I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher to further my interests along. Saying thank you simply isn’t enough. Please give her the Sunshine Award. She deserves it.

James Campbell

