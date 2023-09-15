Authorities investigating an ‘apparent homicide’ in Burnett County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating an “apparent homicide” in Burnett County, according to a Facebook post.

According to the Facebook post, a suspect was taken into custody.

The Facebook via the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page states “On September 15, 2023 at 2:23 a.m., Burnett County Dispatch received a call of a possible homicide in the Village of Siren. Law Enforcement responded to the scene.

A female was found deceased at a residence and was the victim of an apparent homicide. Information led to the identification of a suspect. That suspect was taken into custody at 10:26 a.m.

No further details will be released at this time. This case is under investigation.”

