Authorities investigating man’s death in Burnett County

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating a man’s death in Burnett County, according to a Facebook post.

The Facebook post via the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says 49-year-old Shawn Songetay of Danbury was found dead on the riverbank by the bridge on the Gandy Dancer Trail in Swiss Township.

The Facebook post states, “On September 14, 2023 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Burnett County Dispatch received a call from someone stating they believed they had found a deceased person on the riverbank by the bridge on the Gandy Dancer Trail in Swiss Township. Law Enforcement and Emergency Services responded to the scene.

A deceased male was located by the river in that location. The male was identified as Shawn M. Songetay, 49 years old, of Danbury WI.

No further details will be released at this time. This case is still under investigation.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Webster Police Department, Danbury Fire Department, North Ambulance, Burnett County Emergency Management and the Burnett County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sheriff Tracy Finch”

