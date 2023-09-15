Chippewa County Board to hold special meeting Sept. 19

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Board is scheduled to meet in closed session next week to discuss the conduct of a County official.

The Board’s agenda for Tuesday includes an item to convene in closed session regarding workplace concerns raised by a specific County employee regarding the conduct of a specific County official.

The agenda doesn’t name the County official or the concerns that were raised.

We reached out to the County administrator and have not heard back.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., the County’s website shows.

Meeting information is available on the County’s website HERE.

