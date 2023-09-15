COREY CARTER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We are writing to nominate our coworker, Corey Carter, for the Sunshine Award. He is a fabulous person, a huge asset to the community and is so deserving of recognition and this award. He has consistently shown his dedication to his work and his passion for the community and his coworkers. He has tirelessly contributed his time and skills to the community and his hard work, dedication, and attitude have made a significant impact on us.

Brooke Vander Velden and Matt Swanson

