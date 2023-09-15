CVTC hosts first investiture and introduces new mascot

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An investiture took place at CVTC’s Business & Education center

An investiture is an important occasion where a school entrusts its incoming leaders with certain roles and responsibilities.

Vice president of academic and student affairs, Lynette Livingston, says this investiture couldn’t happen to a more deserving person.

“It’s not one that we have participated in previously. So we’re very excited to add this new tradition, as we welcome in our new president. And I think it’s so fitting because our new president is the first female who has ever been president at Chippewa Valley Technical College and the first Latina. So why not have the first investiture ceremony as well?” Livingstone said.

CVTC president, Sunem Beaton-Garcia, says CVTC was not able to have this ceremony until now.

“I’ve been here for two years, starting on my third year, but we were a little busy. We had the pandemic to deal with and we had a lot going on, so we took care of those things first. And today we celebrate and we properly have the community come and be with us. It’s been a very special day,” Beaton-Garcia said.

Beaton-Garcia said she has many goals for the future and plans to make as much of an impact as she can.

“We’re seeing a record number of students come back to college. We’ve had the highest FTE enrollment in 12 years, but we know that 40% of our district that we serve only have a high school diploma. And so we look to help with educational attainment in our region,” Beaton-Garcia said.

She also said that she’s excited to see what happens next.

CVTC also introduced their new mascot... a river otter!

Beaton-Garcia said it just makes sense.

“We’re connected. Everyone in the region. And so river otters are naturally inquisitive and curious and playful and smart, really smart. And so I think it has all the qualities that represent our beautiful institution,” Beaton-Garcia said.

Beaton-Garcia also said that the design is not complete yet, since they still need to clothe him and give him a name.

If you would like to make a name suggestion for CVTC’s new mascot, then you can find out how through this link.

