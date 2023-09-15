Jack the Magnificent Meet and Greet

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members of Eau Claire were given the opportunity to meet a 4-legged celebrity in Boyd Park.

Jack the magnificent is his name and his owner is Rose Johnson and she says he does have his downfalls.

“One drawback to Jack is that he is very, very, very mouthy. This is not normal, but he will lick forever. That’s why I tell people when you come up to him, don’t give him your hand, He will take it. And sometimes he uses teeth. That’s why he got kicked out of five homes before me”, says Johnson.

She met Jack at a friends house and instantly fell in love with the mouthy miniature horse. In her late 20′s Johnson was paralyzed by a horse and for several years avoided horses. Jack brough back her love for horses.

“He was all by himself in a pen. And I said, why is he by himself in a pen? And she’s like, I got to move him on. He won’t leave the horses alone. So then I go in the pen and he’s following me and following me and following me. And I’m like, I love you. And long story short, a couple of weeks later, he came home to my house,” says Johnson.

Jack the Magnificent is in training to be a therapy horse for her and possibly others.

“Well, the end goal. And his his original goal was for me, you know, he’s become such an integral part of my life. And then he’s really changed how I look at the world and makes every day better, both physically and mentally. But he’s had such a heart for people that we like to unofficially let him indulge that and share with people because he makes everybody smile, especially with that smile”, says Johnson.

